SGGP Newspaper building awarded outstanding architectural work certificate

The Vietnam Association of Architects awarded a certificate of merit for "Outstanding Architectural Work– 50 Years of National Reunification" to 50 architectural projects in the Southern region, including the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper building.

The building of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in District 3, HCMC

The Vietnam Association of Architects in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Architects yesterday organized a seminar titled “Vietnamese Architecture - 50 Years of National Reunification" to reflect on the half-century journey of architectural development and to set practical development trends for the future.

At the seminar, Architect Nguyen Truong Luu, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Architects Association emphasized that Vietnamese architectural heritage is not limited to the French colonial period alone.

He highlighted that during the 1954 –1975 period, Vietnamese architecture in the Southern region developed numerous distinctive architectural works adapted to local culture and climate, comprising Reunification Palace, Ho Chi Minh City General Sciences Library, and Hue University of Pedagogy.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Arch. Nguyen Quoc Thong, Chairman of the Architecture Council of the Vietnam Association of Architects noted that Vietnamese architecture has achieved significant accomplishments and global integration. He emphasized the importance of green indigenous architecture and tropical architectural trends oriented toward sustainable development and modernity but retaining the soul of the nation.

Dr., Architect Ngo Viet Nam Son proposed a sustainable cultural planning model, integrating digital technology, AI, interdisciplinary collaboration, and human-centered architectural development.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong