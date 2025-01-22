SGGP gives 100 gift packages to underprivileged households in Binh Phuoc

The Southeast Regional Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper organized a Tet gift distribution for disadvantaged families in Nghia Trung Commune, Bu Dang District, Binh Phuoc Province, on the morning of January 22.

The event was attended by journalist Tran Van Phong, Head of the Southeast Regional Office, along with representatives from various departments in Bu Dang District.

The delegation distributed 100 gift packages, each valued at VND500,000, comprising cash, essential goods, and copies of SGGP’s spring publications, to low-income and near-poor households in Nghia Trung. The initiative was sponsored by Phong Phu Clubhouse (District 8, Ho Chi Minh City), Duong Gia Phat Green Regeneration Co., Ltd., and Thien Hung Thinh Foods Co., Ltd. (Dong Nai Province).

Diep Thi Kim Anh, a Hoa ethnic resident from a poor household with a husband who has been ill for several years, expressed her gratitude, “This year, economic hardships have made us tighten spending. These gifts are a timely encouragement, helping my family celebrate Tet joyfully.”

Mai Thi Nau, a near-poor resident of the commune, shared that her family, consisting of two members, relies on a small garden but has faced continuous crop failures, forcing her to borrow over VND100 million to make ends meet. She said her family has not been able to prepare anything for Tet yet, so she was "extremely happy and grateful" to receive the gifts. She expressed her heartfelt thanks to SGGP Newspaper and the sponsors for their support.

Journalist Tran Van Phong highlighted that the Tet gift-giving initiative is a regular effort by the Southeast Regional Office to support underprivileged communities. The program aims to inspire resilience and bring warmth and joy during the Lunar New Year. He also extended Tet greetings to the leaders of Nghia Trung Commune, wishing them and their families health, happiness, and success.

Bu Dang is one of the poorest districts in Binh Phuoc Province, and Nghia Trung Commune is among its most disadvantaged areas, with a significant population of ethnic minorities.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Thuy Doan