Semiconductor workforce training requires huge investment: Minister

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son emphasized a huge investment in training costs, infrastructure, and equipment is needed for high-quality human resource training for the semiconductor industry.

Explaining human resource preparation for the semiconductor industry at the National Assembly’s session on November 1, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son said that the need for human resources in the semiconductor industry is very huge in the coming time. However, it requires a huge investment.

The NA session was on evaluating the results of implementing the 2023 socio-economic development plan and the socio-economic development plan for 2024.

Minister Nguyen Kim Son said that the Ministry of Education and Training will be responsible for the training of high-quality human resources for the new industry the next time. Following the Prime Minister’s direction, the Ministry of Education and Training has planned to implement its tasks.

Experts forecast that the industry will need from 50,000 to 100,000 employees in the coming time. In particular, it can be divided into many professional groups with different qualifications and requirements. Currently, priority is given to human resources in the field of semiconductor chip design.

According to the Minister of Education and Training, currently, roughly 35 Vietnamese higher education institutions are providing training in human resources to meet the industry’s demand. Human resources in the information technology, electronics, and refrigeration industries can learn more about the industry to work in the semiconductor industry.

In addition, schools have also organized networks to share experiences in curriculum design, improving facilities and increasing the teaching staff to meet training requirements.

The Ministry of Education and Training has also linked and cooperated closely with global information technology corporations to accurately grasp the requirement of human resources for the semiconductor industry.

In 2024, the Minister revealed that schools will admit and train over 1,000 direct workers in the field of semiconductor chip design while they will receive over 7,000 students who enroll in related majors. Enrollment numbers will gradually increase each year to meet the human resource requirements of the semiconductor industry according to the plan.

At the same time, the Minister proposed the National Assembly and the Government to promote investment to improve the quality of training in this important industry because in his opinion, training high-quality human resources for the semiconductor industry requires massive investments in infrastructure and equipment.

The Education Minister also talked about financial expenditure for educational innovation. According to him, approximately VND213,449 billion (US$ 8.73 billion) should be spent on education including both regular expenditure and expenditure for development investment. Of these, VND395 billion is the money for direct educational innovation, the compilation of new general education programs and the evaluation of textbook.