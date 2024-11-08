National

Search concludes: Yak-130 debris found in in Yok Don National Park

After a two-day search, the wreckage of the Yak-130 plane was found in the forest of Yok Don National Park.

Yak-130 debris is found in Yok Don National Park

This afternoon, a leader of the Dak Lak Provincial Military Command confirmed that the authorities had found the Yak-130 military aircraft debris that had crashed on November 6.

In a breakthrough in the search effort, the lost Yak-130 aircraft was finally found near the Serepok ranger station, concealed within the dense forest of Yok Don National Park. According to a revelation, the military deployed specialized flycams to search, and after checking many areas, the unit found the Yak-130 aircraft in sub-area 428 of Yok Don National Park.

On the morning of November 6, the 940th Air Regiment, affiliated with the Air Force Academy under the Air Defense - Air Force Corps, conducted a training flight right at Phu Cat Airport with a Yak-130 aircraft. The flight crew consisted of Colonel Nguyen Van Son, Commander of the 940th Air Regiment, as the pilot in the front seat and Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Hong Quan, Head of Flight Operations of the 940th Air Regiment, as the pilot in the rear seat.

When the flight ended and the pilot attempted to land, he reported an issue with the landing gear not deploying, despite having taken emergency measures. The pilot informed the flight commander and received permission to parachute. Both pilots parachuted at the TB2 Shooting Range in Binh Dinh Province. By the evening of that day, they had contacted their unit to report their location.

By Mai Cuong – Translate By Anh Quan

