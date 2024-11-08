US$395 reward announced for missing Yak-130 aircraft informers

Military Region 5 announced a VND10 million (US$395) reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the discovery of the missing Yak-130 aircraft.

The military forces are conducting a search for the aircraft in the village of Drang Phok

Chairwoman Bun Som Lao of the People's Committee of Krong Na Commune of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak’s Buon Don District confirmed that the local government had received notice from Military Region 5 about a VND10 million reward for informers, who have the information to help find the Yak-130 aircraft. The Yak-130 aircraft crashed on November 6; luckily, the two pilots of the aircraft were rescued.

The local government has issued a notice offering a reward of VND10 million offered by Military Region 5 to anyone who have the information of the Yak-130 aircraft so that everyone can support the authorities in searching for the aircraft, Ms. Bun Som Lao informed.

Head Y Cuong Nie of Drang Phok village reported that on the morning of the same day, ten villagers collaborated with the authorities to navigate into the Yok Don National Park area in search of the aircraft. The search teams were organized into multiple groups, traversing the forests to conduct their search efforts. At present, these groups are diligently continuing their search operations.

According to his revelation, as of now, there have been no indications of the aircraft's location. The villagers are committed to assisting the authorities, with the hope of locating the plane as soon as possible.

A local inhabitant of Drang Phok village reported that the current weather conditions are not conducive to the search for the aircraft because the district has light rainfall and extensive forest coverage, which will impede the search efforts for the Yak-130.

Deputy Chief of Staff of Military Region 5 Colonel Tran Thanh Hai stated that the unit's personnel are presently deployed at Yok Don National Park in conjunction with military, border, and local forces to carry out the search for the Yak-130.

In related news, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defense General Phan Van Giang sent a letter of commendation to the officers and soldiers of November 6 Flight Team, part of Air Force Regiment 940 at the Air Force Officer School, under the Air Defense - Air Force Service.

By Mai Cuong – Translated By Anh Quan