SEA Games 32: Vietnam seizes historic gold medal in women's basketball

Vietnamese basketball players have freshly defeated their Philippine rivals 21-16 to pocketed the gold medal in the women's 3x3 event at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

The victory on May 7 morning marked the first gold for Vietnam at the sport in years participating in the tournament, ending the prolonged domination of the Philippines and Thailand.Last year, in the same event, Vietnam lost to Thailand 19-21 on home turf.

Also on the day, Pham Tien San defended his title in the men’s duathlon event at the Games, bringing about the seventh gold medal for Vietnam. San and Ha Van Nhat were the two Vietnamese representatives among 13 competitors, who competed in three stages – 5km running, 20km biking and 2.5km running.

Sokha Michael Chaumond of Cambodia and Sedilta Pilon Nubatonis of Indonesia won the silver and bronze medals of the event, respectively.

As of noon on May 7, Vietnam earned eight gold, 14 silver, and 21 bronze medals.