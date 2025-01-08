School sports promoted in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City places strong emphasis on the importance of school sports as the city education development strategy outlines a goal of ensuring every student can participate in at least one sport by 2045.

School sports are promoted in Ho Chi Minh City

In an effort to achieve this goal, schools have diligently organized a diverse range of movement activities and established sports playgrounds to foster physical development and cultivate the athletic talents of their students.

Despite his demanding academic schedule in his final year of high school, Dinh Anh Quan, a student in class 12A1 at Ernst Thalmann High School in District 1, prioritizes regular physical activity on weekends. He believes that maintaining a balance between academics and exercise is crucial for both physical and mental well-being.

Similarly, Nguyen Phan Bao Nhi, a student in class 11A5 at the Gifted High School for Sports in District 1, finds that engaging in sports is an effective method for alleviating academic stress. Additionally, it fosters stronger friendships and contributes to her overall physical well-being.

Principal Pham Thi Gai of Truong Quyen Primary School in District 3 reported that most primary and secondary schools in Ho Chi Minh City continue to promote physical exercise activities during recess.

The school's educational curriculum also incorporates a variety of elective physical education courses, including soccer, basketball, badminton, table tennis, and martial arts, to provide students with enhanced opportunities to engage in and practice sports. At Truong Quyen Primary School, gifted clubs are organized after regular school hours, tailored to align with students' interests and preferences for registration.

The Principal of Truong Quyen Primary School announced that starting in the second semester of the 2024-2025 academic year, the school will introduce a pickleball practice field to cater to student interests.

Additionally, talent clubs have extended their hours of operation to include Saturdays and Sundays, providing students with increased opportunities for sports practice.

Physical Education teacher Nguyen Truong Tho of Huynh Khuong Ninh Secondary School in District 1 shared that at first, many students could not arrange time to practice sports because studying took up most of their time during the day.

The support and resources provided by the school and teachers have significantly increased students' exposure to various sports. As regular practice becomes ingrained in their routines, students will experience enhanced health, improved physical and mental resilience, and ultimately, more effective learning outcomes.

One notable accomplishment of the Ho Chi Minh City education and training sector in 2024 is its sustained success in securing the top rank for ten consecutive periods in the National Phu Dong Sports Festival. This event is organized by the Ministry of Education and Training in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, specifically for high school students. Despite ongoing challenges regarding playground facilities and spatial constraints, schools in Ho Chi Minh City have exhibited remarkable ingenuity and initiative in fostering opportunities for students to engage in athletic competitions. These efforts aim to fortify their physical well-being, achieve the objective of ensuring that every student acquires proficiency in at least one sport, and invigorate the culture of sportsmanship within educational institutions. Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu

To address the constraints of limited playground facilities and insufficient sports training equipment, Huynh Khuong Ninh Secondary School has adopted a flexible approach by strategically scheduling multiple time slots and partitioning training zones. This strategy ensures that all students across the school have the opportunity to engage in physical activities.

Additionally, the Physical Education faculty has demonstrated resourcefulness by crafting training equipment from alternative materials, such as constructing soccer goals using PVC pipes and substituting fixed sandbags with portable ones to facilitate martial arts practice.

Teacher Nguyen Truong Tho, a seasoned athlete with a distinguished record of achievements in regional and international competitions, expressed his desire to inspire a passion for physical fitness among his students. By utilizing free periods such as recess and after-school hours, he collaborates with students in training sessions for school-level sports competitions.

Through these efforts, he not only nurtures students' enthusiasm and interests but also identifies talented individuals to join the school’s team for district and city-level tournaments.

Principal Nguyen Thi Gai of Truong Quyen Primary School emphasized the pivotal role of collaboration between the school and families in fostering physical training initiatives, as well as nurturing talent-oriented activities within the educational environment.

In particular, the homeroom teacher is a necessary bridge to help parents accompany the school in discovering and nurturing talents, creating conditions for students to participate in movement activities and sports competitions, contributing to the goal of comprehensive education, not only in knowledge but also in capacity and qualities for students.

Simultaneously, the promotion of sports training should extend beyond students to encompass administrators, teachers, and staff within the school. This is predicated on the principle that educators can only effectively inspire a passion for physical activity in their students when they themselves cultivate the habit of regular exercise, maintaining optimal mental well-being and physical health.

By Minh Thu – Translated By Anh Quan