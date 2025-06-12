Saigon River Tunnel to close overnight on June 27 for fire safety system test

The Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department’s Traffic Division (PC08), on the afternoon of June 12, announced a temporary suspension of traffic through the Saigon River Tunnel from 11 p.m. on June 27 to 4 a.m. on June 28.

The alternative routes

According to PC08, the tunnel closure—connecting District 1 with Thu Duc City—is to facilitate the operation of its newly installed automatic fire suppression system.

Motorists traveling in the area are advised to follow the alternative routes provided to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow:

From Thu Duc City to District 1: Mai Chi Tho Street → To Huu Street → R12 Road → Ba Son Bridge → Le Duan Street → Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street → Vo Van Kiet Street.

From District 1 to Thu Duc City: Vo Van Kiet Street → Vo Van Kiet Frontage Road → Vo Van Kiet Street → Ton Duc Thang Street → Ba Son Bridge → R12 Road → To Huu Street → Mai Chi Tho Street.

The automatic fire suppression system project in the Saigon River Tunnel commenced in mid-2021, with an investment of VND95 billion.

The high-pressure water mist system is designed to automatically detect and extinguish fires. It divides the tunnel into smaller detection zones for greater accuracy and reliability, issues real-time alerts, and activates sprinklers according to pre-programmed scenarios—targeting individual or adjacent zones as necessary.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan