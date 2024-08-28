Culture/art

Saigon International Guitar Festival and Competition 2024 starts

SGGPO

The Saigon International Guitar Festival and Competition 2024 (SIGF 2024) will take place at the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music on August 28- September 1.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-08-27-luc-200313-7500.png.webp
Saigon International Guitar Festival and Competition 2024 returns to HCMC.

The festival will bring together famous artists not only in Vietnam but also around the world. The community of guitar players, can gain new knowledge, hone their skills, and further their passion on the artistic path with workshops, masterclasses, and exchanges with the participation of well-known classical guitarists, namely Benjamin Verdery from the US, Albanian Switzerlandish artist Admir Doçi, Gérard Abiton from France, Keun Cheng from Malaysia, Giovanni Grano from Italia, Gen Matsuda from Japan, and Vietnamese American artist An Tran on August 29 - September 1.

Music lovers will have a chance to enjoy many performances by domestic and internationally well-known guitarists, including a concert performed by Japanese artists Risa Shimono and Kozo Tate, the Saigon Guitar Quarter of Vietnam, and domestic guitarists likely Nguyen Thanh Huy, Nguyen Tri Doan, Huynh Ba Tho, and Tran Hoai Phuong on the opening ceremony on August 28.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-08-27-luc-200748-6432.png.png
The Saigon Guitar Quarter

There will be a show themed “Young Virtuoso” with the participation of guitarists, Kasia Smolarek from Poland, Pongpat Pongradit and Gen Nutthachai Chaivanich from Thailand on August 29; “The Legends” performed by Vietnamese American artist An Tran and Benjamin Verdery from Spain on August 30; and “The splendor of Baroque” show featuring Albanian Switzerlandish artist Admir Doçi and Gerard Abiton from France on August 31.

The competition includes categories for both professional and amateur participants, including two age groups - under 18 and 13.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-08-27-luc-200645-3079.png.png
Gerard Abiton
anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-08-27-luc-200637-4906.png.png
Benjamin Verdery
anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-08-27-luc-200753-9601.png.png
Admir Doci
anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-08-27-luc-200650-5522.png.png
Kasia Smolarek
anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-08-27-luc-200631-9943.png.png
Risa Shimono and Kozo Tate
anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-08-27-luc-200614-8225.png.png
An Tran
anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-08-27-luc-200814-9319.png.png
Gen Nutthachai Chaivanich
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

