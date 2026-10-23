Vietnam helps cut about 260 million tons of CO2 equivalent

Vietnam’s efforts to phase out ozone-depleting substances under the Montreal Protocol have prevented an estimated 260 million tons of CO2-equivalent emissions as of Q3 2026, climate officials announced Friday.

Vietnam’s management and phase-out of controlled substances have helped reduce approximately 260 million tons of CO2 equivalent emissions as of the third quarter of 2026, according to the Department of Climate Change.

On October 23 in Ho Chi Minh City, the Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment held a workshop on disseminating legal regulations and the National Plan for the management and phase-out of controlled substances under the Montreal Protocol.

Bui Duc Hieu, Deputy Director General of the Department of Climate Change, said Vietnam joined the Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol in 1994 and ratified the Kigali Amendment in 2019. Over the past 30 years, the country has achieved significant results in managing and eliminating ozone-depleting substances.

Alongside implementing its international commitments, Vietnam has gradually improved its policy and legal framework for ozone layer protection and the management of controlled substances. A key step was the issuance of the National Plan on the management and phase-out of ozone-depleting substances and controlled greenhouse gases under Decision No. 496/QD-TTg dated June 11, 2024, by the Prime Minister.

As of the third quarter of 2026, activities related to the management and phase-out of controlled substances in Vietnam have contributed to reducing approximately 260 million tons of CO2 equivalent.

According to Deputy Director General Bui Duc Hieu, management of controlled substances is gradually expanding from import, consumption, and phase-out management to lifecycle management. This process includes the use, collection, recovery, recycling, reclamation, reuse, and disposal of controlled substances from products and equipment.

This is an important direction aimed at limiting emissions into the environment, using resources efficiently, and promoting technological transformation and the development of technical activities aligned with the circular economy trend.

At the workshop, Nguyen Dang Thu Cuc, Deputy Head of the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Management and Ozone Layer Protection Division under the Department of Climate Change, updated participants on new legal regulations concerning ozone layer protection. She also provided guidance on administrative procedures related to registration, quota allocation, reporting, and the responsibilities of organizations and businesses.

A representative of the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Management and Ozone Layer Protection Division also introduced the orientation for lifecycle management of controlled substances.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan