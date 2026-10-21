Vietnam International Defense Expo 2026 to take place at Gia Lam Airport

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Colonel Nguyen Xuan Thuy, Deputy Director of the Propaganda and Training Department of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army, said that the expo will contribute to affirming Vietnam's defense policy of peace and self-defense. It will also spread a message of a peace-loving Vietnam that is a reliable friend, a partner, and an active, responsible member of the international community. This event provides an opportunity to showcase the technological capabilities, potential, and defense products manufactured by Vietnam's defense industry to international friends and domestic audiences, as well as to seek defense export opportunities.

Colonel Nguyen Xuan Thuy, Deputy Director of the Propaganda and Training Department of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam International Defense Expo 2026 will be held from December 10 to 13 at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi under the theme "Peace, Friendship, Cooperation for Mutual Development." This marks the third time the Ministry of National Defense has organized the expo, following previous editions in 2022 and 2024. The organizing committee expects to open the exhibition to the public on December 12 and 13.

Spanning a total area of approximately 123,800 square meters, the exhibition ground comprises seven main areas. To date, 189 entities and companies from 36 countries have registered for indoor and outdoor displays. These include 16 national pavilions from countries such as the United Kingdom, Poland, Canada, Italy, the United States, Russia, Japan, France, Türkiye, and Slovakia.

At the expo, domestic and international defense enterprises will exhibit and introduce combat vehicles, technological solutions, weapons, and equipment for naval, ground, air, and air defense forces, cyber warfare, and logistical and technical equipment.

In the outdoor display area, the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Public Security will present military and police weapons and technical equipment currently in service, including several new weapons and equipment items showcased for the first time.

Delegates attend the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The opening ceremony will feature a welcome artistic performance, a demonstration by commando forces, and a celebratory flypast by helicopters from the Air Defense - Air Force Service.

Starting November 15, the organizing committee will open online registration for the public. For those unable to register online, support staff will be available at the entrance gates for direct registration. Only visitors who complete registration and pass the facial verification matching system records will be admitted to the exhibition area. The Capital High Command will coordinate with the Hanoi Department of Public Security to implement traffic management plans and ensure parking availability throughout the event.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh