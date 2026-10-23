Gia Lai prepares to host APEC 2027 ISOM

On October 22, Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, Pham Anh Tuan, met with a delegation from the APEC 2027 Secretariat and subcommittees, led by Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu.

A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs inspects facilities in Gia Lai for the APEC 2027 ISOM. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Gia Lai Province reported on preparations for the APEC 2027 Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM), focusing on facilities, logistics, transportation, accommodation, protocol, security, healthcare, and communications.

The province is also developing programs featuring cultural, historical, and tourism experiences, alongside exhibitions of One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, distinctive local products, and traditional crafts for international delegates.

Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee, Pham Anh Tuan, speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP)

Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu commended Gia Lai for its proactive preparations and urged the province to accelerate progress while ensuring the quality of preparations, particularly in terms of facilities, logistics, and other arrangements for the meeting. He called on the province to capitalize on the event to promote its economic strengths, culture, and tourism.

He also called for coordination in developing a proposal to organize an investment promotion conference in the province, intensifying communications about Vietnam’s hosting of APEC 2027, and providing training for liaison officers and volunteers.

The APEC 2027 ISOM is scheduled to take place in Gia Lai from December 7 to 9, 2026, marking the opening event in the series of activities for APEC Year 2027, which Vietnam will host.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh