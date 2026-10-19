Prime Minister calls for controls to keep social housing prices affordable

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged authorities to regulate and keep social housing prices under control to ensure affordability for eligible homebuyers.

On the morning of October 19, National Assembly deputies heard proposals and review reports on the draft amendments to the Law on Property Auction, the Law on Lawyers, and the Law on Adoption.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks during this morning discussion. Photo: Viet Chung

Deputies then held group discussions on the proposed legislation.

During discussions on the draft Law on Property Auction (amended), Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said the revision aims to strengthen state management of the sector.

The Government has assigned the Ministry of Justice to coordinate with ministries and agencies in preparing detailed implementing regulations to ensure they take effect simultaneously with the provisions of the draft law, or potentially earlier. Training and guidance programs will also be organized for ministries, agencies, and local authorities.

The Prime Minister noted that several issues in the draft law remain under debate, including the scope of application and selection of auction organizations; auction participation, bidding procedures, and deposits; online auctions and bid increments; and the cancellation of auction results and protection of good-faith purchasers.

The State will strengthen land price management. When land auctions are conducted, procedures and land valuation decisions will follow the provisions of the draft Land Law (amended). In the future, local People's Councils and People's Committees will be required to determine land prices based on the land price framework and adjustment coefficients. Specialized agencies will therefore issue detailed regulations.

As a result, procedures, mechanisms, and policies governing land-use rights auctions for investors must be aligned with the Land Law, Housing Law, Real Estate Business Law, and Bidding Law.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and deputies during this morning discussion. Photo: Viet Chung

Based on these considerations, the Prime Minister called for a thorough review of relevant legal provisions to ensure consistency among laws, making implementation easier, particularly for local authorities. He said that if laws and implementing regulations are incomplete, insufficiently detailed, or unclear, they will be difficult to enforce.

Deputy Nguyen Hoang Truong in Hanoi expressed support for maintaining the core principle that the Law on Asset Auctions should serve to standardize and unify auction sequences and procedures nationwide. However, he noted that the draft law requires further refinement to clearly delineate its scope and avoid conflicts with specialized laws such as the Land Law, the Law on Management and Use of Public Property, and the Law on Enforcement of Civil Judgments.

Deputy Nguyen Ngoc Son of Hai Phong City proposed clarifying the list of matters governed by specialized legislation to avoid different interpretations of “procedures and processes” across localities.

The Politburo, the General Secretary and President, and the Government are committed to regulating and controlling prices in the social and rental housing segments so that low-income earners and regular workers can afford a home. The State must maintain control and oversight to prevent unjustified price hikes in areas requiring state regulation, stressed the Prime Minister.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan