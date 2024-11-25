Ring roads surrounding Ho Chi Minh City set to be completed soon

Transportation infrastructure connecting the Southeastern sub-region was identified as one of the most notable bottlenecks during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Once urban gateways were temporarily closed due to lockdown measures and compliance with social distancing to prevent the spread of the disease, there were no ring roads to transport goods and equipment to localities.

Therefore, even while focusing on fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders also accelerated the start of the Ring Road 3 project.

As a result, during the initial phase of recovery and reconstruction, Resolution 57 on the investment policy for the construction of Ring Road 3 – Ho Chi Minh City was issued, aiming at focusing on addressing the obstacles regarding mechanisms and resources, thereby showing the urgency of the Ring road 3 – Ho Chi Minh City project.

By allowing Ho Chi Minh City to implement a trial of special mechanisms and policies approved by the National Assembly, Resolution 58 has helped the city to apply and prioritize special features to solve the obstacles. That facilitated the implementation of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 to create a milestone.

Of which, the investment capital mechanism allowed the city to adjust the medium-term public investment plan and increase total investment from local revenue growth, helping the project allocated by Central and local funds complete the work of site clearance in 2023.

Ring roads surrounding Ho Chi Minh City are set to be completed soon.

Thanks to Resolution 58, Ho Chi Minh City proactively coordinated with the provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An to solve the major difficulties in land shortage for leveling during the implementation process.

With a forward-looking vision, leveraging the opportunity to mobilize comprehensive resources to actualize the multiple interregional roads, Ring Road 4 - Ho Chi Minh City across five Southeastern provinces is set to be completed early.

With the hard efforts of the five localities, the Ring Road 4 project completed the dossier in a record short time. The latest preliminary feasibility study report was submitted to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Planning and Investment before being submitted to the National Assembly.

The Ring Road 4 - Ho Chi Minh City project is the largest road project in the Southeastern region, creating a transit route for goods from economic zones and industrial clusters stretching from Cambodia to the Hiep Phuoc area, Can Gio International Transshipment Port before export, particularly expanding space for satellite cities and developing rural areas in the five sub-regional localities.

By Nguyen Quan Cat- Translated by Huyen Huong