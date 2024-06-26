RHVAC Vietnam 2024 to be held in HCMC in November

The event in November will show some of the latest innovations in air conditioning and heating, along with the latest developments for clean rooms, which are used in the semiconductor, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

RHVAC Vietnam 2024 will take place from November 21 to 23, 2024, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), HCMC. (Photo courtesy of IBC)

New technologies in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) and cleanroom sectors will be showcased at the International Exhibition on Refrigeration, HVAC, Cleanrooms, and High-Tech Factory Auxiliary Equipment (RHVAC Vietnam 2024).

The event will take place from 21 to 23 November at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), 799 Nguyen Van Linh Street, District 7, HCMC.

This year’s exhibition is expected to feature 150 booths and attract over 7,000 visitors, including investors, distribution businesses, service and installation providers, and professionals, engineers and lecturers in the HVAC sectors. The event will bring together major brands from Japan, South Korea, Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, India and China.

Cleanfact & RHVAC Vietnam 2024 is organized by the International Brand and Communication Joint Stock Company (IBC), INTECH Group, the Vietnam Society of Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers (VISRAE) and the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO), the second-largest exhibition center in South Korea.

The HVAC sector plays a crucial role in various aspects of life, from residential, commercial, and service sectors to healthcare, public buildings and industrial facilities. The demand for air conditioning in buildings and transportation has surged due to global warming.

A specialised application within the HVAC sector is cleanrooms, which are essential in high-tech industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, electronics, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, health supplements, surgical rooms, IVF facilities and tissue banks. Although a relatively new field in Vietnam, cleanrooms have quickly become a significant trend influencing most high-tech sectors.

Cao Dai Thang, chairman of INTECH Group, said: “The cleanroom technology market is estimated to reach US$9.37 billion by 2024 and is expected to grow to US$13.21 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.11 percent during the forecast period (2024-2029). The Asia-Pacific region is considered the fastest-growing market.”

Choi Jong Dae, a representative from BEXCO, said: “The participation of BEXCO and Korean Cleanroom and RHVAC exhibitors will help strengthen the connection between Korean and Vietnamese technology companies, fostering collaboration and mutual growth.”

A highlight of this year’s event is the RHVAC Techshow 2024, where innovative and advanced solutions in the HVAC sector will be showcased by leading domestic and international companies. Additionally, the Cleanroom Technology Forum will offer insights and updates on new and specialised solutions, with presentations from experts from various international organisations providing valuable information for professionals in the RHVAC and cleanroom sectors.

According to experts, the HVAC sector currently consumes 16 percent of the total energy in Vietnam. Therefore, accessing and applying new technologies in this field is crucial, especially as Vietnam implements its commitments at COP26 and aims for net-zero emissions by 2050.

VNA