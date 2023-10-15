Retailers in Southern hub roll out promotions for Women’s Day

With Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20) approaching, stores in Ho Chi Minh City are stocking up on a wide range of products and offering promotions to attract customers.

Saigon Co.op is offering discounts of 20-46 percent on more than 1,000 cosmetic, personal care, and fashion products at its Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Co.op Smile, Cheers, Finelife, and Co.oponline outlets until October 25.

The supermarket chain has also launched more than 200 kinds of gift boxes containing beauty brands, fruit hampers, and others made to order from customers.

Nguyen Ngoc Thang, marketing director of Saigon Co.op and director of Co.opmart’s operations division, said: “In addition to the target customer group, Saigon Co.op also prioritizes Gen Z customers - the most tech-savvy generation.”

LOTTE Mart has launched a promotion program on products such as skin, hair and body care, make-up and cosmetics, health products, and others with big discounts.

Other retailers, fashion and cosmetics shops, and jewelry companies in the city are also offering attractive discounts.

PNJ is offering discounts of up to 25 percent on gold jewelry and 50 percent on silver for customers shopping on its online channel until October 22.

Customers at its stores will get promotions and gifts.

Many fashion, cosmetic, and footwear shops can be seen decked out with promotion banners.