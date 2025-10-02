Business

Retail petrol prices rise in latest adjustment

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced the latest fuel price adjustment, effective from 3:00 p.m. on October 2, with most oil and petrol products seeing increases.

Retail petrol prices rise in latest adjustmente, ffective from 3:00 p.m. on October 2. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, RON95-III rose by VND44, now capped at VND20,209 per liter, while E5 RON 92 increased by VND6 to a maximum of VND19,624 per liter.

The price of Diesel 0.05S is set at VND19,038 per liter at the maximum, up VND380.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosene and mazut 180CST 3.5S are capped at VND19,005 per liter and VND15,370 per kg, up VND377 and VND161, respectively.

In this adjustment, the authorities decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund for any of the fuel categories.

Since the beginning of this year, domestic fuel prices have adjusted 41 times. Of these, RON95-III recorded 23 increases and 18 decreases, while diesel saw 21 rises, 19 decreases, and one unchanged.

