Responsible agencies plan to deal with noise violations

Following the direction of the municipal People's Committee on continuing to strengthen the handling of noise violations and strengthening the propaganda and handling of noise violations in the area, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City has implemented developing and disseminating the communication support document on the problem of noise and practical actions. The Department had statistical report forms and urged related agencies to implement and report the results.

Departments and people's committees of Thu Duc City and districts across the city have had plans and guidelines for the synchronous implementation of solutions to strengthen the propaganda and handling of noise violations in the city. The implementation has achieved some positive results as all departments and the City Police have issued documents directing the implementation according to functions and tasks within the scope of management.

Moreover, people's committees in Thu Duc City and districts have issued plans and documents directing the implementation of strengthening propaganda and handling of noise violations in the jurisdiction.

New regulations that came into force state that individuals causing noise equal or greater than 40 dBA can be fined up to VND160 million (US$6,833). As well as sidewalk singers, fines can also be issued to noisy restaurants, construction workers, and even people who can't control their chickens.