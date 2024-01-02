Resolution 98 creates positive effects on HCMC’s development

Resolution 98 officially takes effect and creates a legal basis that helps the city promote its potential, advantages, and breakthroughs; and solves obstacles and problems in the socioeconomic development of the southern metropolis.

At the construction site of the Ring Road 3 project (Photo: SGGP)

Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC includes 44 mechanisms and policies covering four main groups that help HCMC increase financial resources, develop potentials into investment resources, exploit investment, and complete the organizational structure of administrative agencies, handle challenges and difficulties, solve existing problems, and carry out new tasks.

Since Resolution 98 took effect on August 1, 2023, HCMC has promptly carried out activities to implement the resolution.

The HCMC People’s Council promulgated 25 resolutions to concretize resolution 98, including a resolution on the scales of minimum investment amount for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects in the fields of health, education - training, sports, and culture; forms of build-operate-transfer (BOT) contracts in construction, upgrade, extension, and modernization projects of road works using the city’s budget; and financial aid to support and promote activities for innovative startups.

At the 10th session of the 10th tenure of the HCMC People's Council, delegates also voted to approve the resolution on allocating VND2.8 trillion for poverty reduction and job creation, establishment of the HCMC Department of Food Safety, personnel allocation for the People’s Committee of districts in HCMC, and wards, communes, and towns with a population of 50,000 and above, the income levels of experts, scientists, and people with special talents in the fields including Information technology, smart urban construction, supporting industry, transportation services, warehousing, port services - maritime logistics and import-export (logistics), new materials, renewable energy, high-end electronic components production, microchip industry, agriculture, high-tech agriculture, biotechnology, stem cells.

The HCMC People’s Committee has decided to give permission for chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts across the city to elect and adjust investment decisions for Group-C public projects.

Currently, HCMC is promptly restarting delayed projects and kicking off new works by following the transit-oriented development (TOD) model, forms of build-operate-transfer (BOT), and BT (Build-Transfer).

HCMC focuses on reducing traffic congestion, embellishing urban areas, developing social housing, improving the environment, and solving the overload situation in hospitals, schools, and the lack of sports facilities.

In addition, the city has also implemented many investment cooperation programs to strengthen collaboration with localities in the southeast region, the Mekong Delta, and Central Highlands.

Besides the Ring Road 3 project, HCMC is preparing for construction projects of Ring Road 4 and expressways connecting with the Southeast region and surrounding areas to develop the southern key economic region, other areas, and localities throughout the country.

HCMC is expected to create a new step and the implementation process of resolution 98 will contribute to completing institutions, including institutions on urban government building.

By Pham Phuong Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh