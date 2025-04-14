Residents give comments on proposed merger of HCMC, Binh Duong, Ba Ria–Vung Tau

Wards across Ho Chi Minh City are collecting public feedback on a proposed plan to merge the entire natural area and population of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong Province and Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province to establish a new Ho Chi Minh City.

On April 13, residents in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City received forms of public opinion survey regarding the proposed provincial-level merger and plans for administrative restructuring at the ward (commune) level.

Earlier, on April 11, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs released an official letter instructing the implementation of collecting public opinions regarding the restructuring and reorganization of administrative units at all levels, as well as the development of a two-tier local government model.

Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung

Currently, authorities across Ho Chi Minh City are collecting feedback and comments from voters representing households with permanent residence in the local area on the two main proposals, comprising the reorganization of provincial-level administrative units which includes the proposal of merging Binh Duong and Ba Ria - Vung Tau provinces into Ho Chi Minh City and the restructuring of commune- and ward-level administrative units.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs has requested that all documents related to the public consultation must be made publicly through multiple channels to ensure transparency and accessibility.

Specifically, the results must be published on the official portals or websites of the provincial, district and commune-level People's Committees if any; posted at the headquarters of commune-level People's Committees and local community venues; and promoted through local mass media and during neighborhood or hamlet meetings throughout collecting opinions from voters.

The collection of public opinions from voters was scheduled on April 12 and April 13.

By April 14, commune-level authorities are expected to summarize and report the results of the public consultation in their localities before district-level authorities send the compiled reports to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee via the Department of Internal Affairs on April 15.

On April 16, the Department of Internal Affairs will summarize the reports and submit them to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for review before submitting them to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Standing Committee as well as the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for approval, respectively.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong