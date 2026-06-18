Residents clear crops for expressway project

Authorities in Gia Lai Province are accelerating land clearance and site handover efforts for Component Project 3 of the Quy Nhon–Pleiku Expressway, a key section of the expressway linking the Central Highlands with the South Central Coast.

According to the Gia Lai Provincial Construction Investment Project Management Board, local authorities are coordinating closely to receive and transfer cleared land to contractors, ensuring construction progresses on schedule.

Coffee plantations are being cleared to make way for the expressway project.

The 35-km section stretches from Lo Pang Commune to Hoi Phu Ward. To date, compensation and support plans have been approved for more than 287 hectares along 32.85 km of the route, equivalent to 94.3 percent of the required area, with a total budget exceeding VND1.53 trillion.

Residents cut down coffee trees within the project area.

More than 277 hectares, covering 30.05 km of the alignment, have already been handed over after compensation payments totaling over VND1.35 trillion, reaching 86.2 percent of the planned clearance target. Land acquisition has been fully completed in Lo Pang Commune.

In Mang Yang Commune, where the expressway passes through extensive agricultural land, clearance activities are being carried out at a rapid pace. Farmers have voluntarily removed coffee, pepper, dragon fruit, and durian plantations to make way for the project.

Land is being cleaned up before handover to the contractor.

Chainsaws echoed across the construction corridor as trees were felled and timber neatly stacked, while residents worked to clear their gardens and prepare the land for handover.

Le Viet Duc, a local resident, said his family had more than 4.1 hectares of pepper, coffee, durian, and macadamia plantations affected by the project. After receiving compensation, the family removed the crops and transferred the land to the contractor to help maintain construction progress.

Concrete posts are being removed from the site.

Project officials said land clearance has advanced smoothly thanks to strong public support. Continuous stretches of cleared land have been handed over, creating favorable conditions for construction. For structures that are difficult and time-consuming to remove, such as pepper trellises and concrete posts, contractors have also assisted residents with dismantling and site cleanup.

Newly felled timber is neatly collected and stacked.

Excavators are deployed to clear the plantation area.

Workers cut down trees along the project corridor.

The site is ready for construction to begin.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan