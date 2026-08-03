Vietnamese workers to have five days off for National Day 2026

Workers nationwide will have a total of five days off from August 29 to September 2 in celebration of National Day.

According to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), the break comprises the two-day National Day holiday, two regular weekend days, and one additional day off resulting from a working-day swap. Under the arrangement, the working day on Monday, August 31, will be made up on Saturday, August 22.

For employees in the private sector, employers are entitled to determine the holiday schedule in accordance with the law. Employees are entitled to the official National Day holiday on September 2 and may be granted one additional day off on either September 1 or September 3, depending on the employer's chosen arrangement.

The trade union organization noted that the five-day holiday from August 29 to September 2 does not automatically apply to all employees in the business sector. The actual holiday schedule will depend on each enterprise's leave arrangement and employees' regular weekly days off.

The VGCL has requested that employers notify employees of their National Day holiday schedule at least 30 days prior to the holiday.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Kim Khanh