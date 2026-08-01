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Commission for Information and Education formed after restructure

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The Politburo has renamed the Central Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization as the Central Commission for Information and Education, effective August 1, 2026.

Standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, on behalf of the Politburo, has signed Decision No. 209-QD/TW renaming the Central Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization as the Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education.

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The third plenum of the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam approved the renaming of the Central Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilization as the Central Commission for Information and Education. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung

Under the decision, the advisory functions and responsibilities related to mass mobilization will be transferred from the commission to the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and central-level mass organizations.

The move follows a consensus reached at the third plenum of the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, where members agreed on the policy and authorized the Politburo to make the final decision within its authority.

The decision took effect on August 1, 2026.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Politburo Central Commission for Information- Education and Mass Mobilization Decision No. 209-QD/TW Central Commission for Information and Education

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