Vietnam launches logo design contest for APEC 2027

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have launched a logo design contest for APEC Vietnam 2027, aiming to create the official visual identity for one of the country's most significant diplomatic events.

Delegates perform the launch ceremony for the APEC Vietnam 2027 logo design contest. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the launch ceremony on July 31, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said this will be the third time Vietnam has hosted an APEC Year, reflecting the confidence of APEC member economies in the country while reaffirming Vietnam's growing role, standing and contributions to regional economic cooperation and integration in the Asia-Pacific. The event also presents an opportunity to showcase to the international community an image of Vietnam as a peaceful, stable, dynamic, innovative nation with a rich cultural identity.

At the launching ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said the competition is open to Vietnamese organizations and individuals, as well as foreign nationals who are legally living and working in Vietnam. There is no limit on the number of entries each participant may submit.

According to the competition rules, the logo should embody the spirit of APEC cooperation, solidarity, resilience, economic connectivity and shared prosperity, while reflecting Vietnam's cultural identity, innovative spirit and aspirations for development. Each design must include the wording "APEC VIETNAM 2027" and must not incorporate the national flag, national emblem or the map of Vietnam. The logo should be symbolic, contemporary, easily recognizable and adaptable for use across a wide range of media and materials.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, head of the Communications and Culture Subcommittee under the National Committee for APEC 2027, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The organizing committee will award one first prize worth VND50 million (US$1,904) and two consolation prizes of VND5 million each. The winning design will serve as the basis for developing the official visual identity of APEC Vietnam 2027.

Entries will be accepted until August 25, 2026. Printed submissions should be sent to the Exhibition and Applied Arts Division under the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition at 38 Cao Ba Quat Street, Dien Bien Ward, Hanoi, while electronic submissions should be emailed to phongtrienlam@gmail.com.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh