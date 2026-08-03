Government proposes special mechanisms to unblock APEC 2027 projects in Phu Quoc

The Government has proposed special mechanisms to address legal and procedural obstacles facing projects serving the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 in Phu Quoc special zone, the southern province of An Giang.

The construction site of the APEC Conference Center in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo: SGGP)

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan, authorised by the Prime Minister, on August 3 presented the proposal at the ongoing first extraordinary session of the 16th National Assembly (NA). The draft resolution is designed to provide a legal basis for handling difficulties arising in the implementation of urgent infrastructure projects while ensuring the event’s preparations remain on schedule.

According to Government Report No. 437/TTr-CP dated July 24, 2026, the proposal follows directions from the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat and the principle of not legalising profiteering-related violations or exempting organisations and individuals who committed such violations from responsibility. The projects in Phu Quoc have been implemented under tight deadlines.

Since May 2025, the Prime Minister has directed preparations for APEC 2027, including accelerated infrastructure development in the special zone. An Giang province and investors have subsequently launched a number of major projects involving complex technical requirements and demanding construction schedules.

Island-specific conditions, including the transportation of materials and equipment from the mainland, shortages of filling materials, weather conditions, and requirements related to national defence, security, and environmental protection, have added to the challenges.

The Government noted that following existing procedures on investment, planning, land, construction, and the environment could take 18-36 months before construction begins, making it impossible to complete the projects before APEC 2027.

As a result, some projects began construction before all relevant legal procedures were completed, leading to difficulties in subsequent project implementation, acceptance, payment, and settlement of completed work.

The draft resolution would allow projects directly serving APEC 2027 that were approved by the Prime Minister and commenced between March 2025 and before May 18, 2026, to continue while legal procedures are completed.

The Government also proposes streamlined procedures for adjusting planning and completing investment dossiers, as well as special arrangements for construction minerals and certain architectural requirements. For build-transfer (BT) projects, partial land allocation and specific methods for determining land values for investor payments are also proposed.

For projects that began before completion of public investment or public-private partnership procedures, completed work and its value could be recognised as a basis for acceptance, disbursement, payment, and settlement. The State Audit Office will audit final settlement reports before An Giang authorities approve project settlements.

The draft also defines responsibilities of the provincial People's Council and People's Committee, Government, ministries, agencies, investors and contractors during the implementation process. The resolution is proposed to remain effective for five years, with projects applying the special mechanisms allowed to continue until completion.

The Government said the resolution is necessary to establish a legal basis for resolving difficulties while ensuring the timely completion of infrastructure serving the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 in Phu Quoc.

The draft resolution was discussed by NA deputies in groups on August 3 afternoon.

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