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Phu Quoc urged to become exemplary model of public security, urban civility

SGGP

The "All People Protect National Security" movement was launched in Phu Quoc Special Zone on August 2.

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Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc speaks at the event. (Photo; SGGP)

The program organized by the Steering Committee for the "All People Protect National Security" movement saw the presence of Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc.

Addressing the gathering, the Standing Deputy Prime Minister noted that Phu Quoc has been honored with hosting the APEC Economic Leaders' Week 2027, describing it as a particularly significant diplomatic event and an opportunity for the island to elevate its position on the regional and global tourism map. He therefore urged Party committees and authorities at all levels in An Giang Province to thoroughly implement the Party Central Committee's resolutions on safeguarding national security and building a disciplined, safe, and civilized society.

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Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc presents gifts to disadvantaged families in Phu Quoc Special Zone, An Giang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

To meet the requirements of the new development stage, the Standing Deputy Prime Minister called on An Giang Province to continue raising public awareness of the role, significance, and importance of the "All People Protect National Security" movement, emphasizing that it should be regarded as a regular and especially important political task for all agencies and organizations. He also stressed the need to renew approaches to the movement to ensure they are practical, effective, and tailored to local conditions, while accelerating the application of information technology and digital transformation, and promptly recognizing and replicating exemplary models and best practices.

For Phu Quoc Special Zone, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc called for sustained efforts to build the island into a model locality in terms of security, public order, and urban civility.

On the occasion, the Standing Deputy Prime Minister presented gifts from the Central Steering Committee for the All-People Movement to Safeguard National Security to the local authorities and policy beneficiary families in Phu Quoc.

By Tam Chi—Translated by Kim Khanh

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"All People Protect National Security" movement Phu Quoc public security urban civility

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