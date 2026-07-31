Mekong Delta tightens oversight of sand mining for major infrastructure projects

Authorities in the Mekong Delta are tightening oversight of sand mining for major infrastructure projects.

A shortage of construction sand has slowed progress on several key transport infrastructure projects in the Mekong Delta, prompting authorities to approve additional sand mines. However, each new mining project has also raised concerns over riverbank erosion and environmental degradation, highlighting the need for stricter oversight.

To secure sufficient materials for the road linking the mainland to Hon Khoai Island, Vinh Long authorities approved the extraction of 1.7 million cubic meters of sand from the NTSH.10 and NTSH.10A mines under a special mechanism.

Sand is extracted from the Hau River in Can Tho to supply the Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang Expressway project. Photo: SGGP/ Tuan Quang

Residents living on Tan Quy Islet expressed concern that the mining could damage the local environment and increase the risk of riverbank erosion.

Residents do not oppose sand mining for nationally important infrastructure projects, but want authorities to closely monitor extraction activities to ensure contractors do not exceed licensed areas or volumes, which could increase the risk of riverbank erosion, said Tran Van Nghiem, a resident of Tan Quy Islet.

Similar concerns have emerged in Can Tho, where residents of Phong Nam Islet have questioned the environmental impact of the MS01 sand mine, which supplies material for sections of the Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang Expressway.

In response, city officials held public consultations to explain environmental impact assessments, mining depths, river flow studies, monitoring measures and contingency plans for handling potential incidents.

Secretary of Vinh Long Province Party Committee Tran Van Lau also met with residents to address concerns, stressing that the two newly licensed sand mines are intended exclusively to supply nationally significant infrastructure and defense projects rather than commercial activities. He said all required environmental assessments and technical reviews had been completed before the licenses were issued.

According to Vinh Long Province's Department of Agriculture and Environment, geological and riverbed surveys, hydraulic modeling and environmental impact assessments were conducted before the mining permits were granted. The department said mining plans underwent detailed technical evaluation before approval.

Local authorities said that mining operations are subject to continuous monitoring. Mining vessels must be equipped with surveillance cameras, GPS devices and voyage monitoring systems. Riverbed surveys are conducted monthly to track changes in river flow and assess erosion risks. If abnormal conditions are detected, authorities can suspend mining operations for inspection.

An inter-agency task force comprising government agencies, local authorities and community representatives has also been established to oversee mining activities and promptly address any emerging issues.

Dong Thap Province has likewise established an environmental assessment council before licensing sand mining along the Hau River.

Provincial authorities said that they remain committed to supplying construction materials for nationally important infrastructure projects while ensuring environmental standards and licensing requirements are strictly enforced.

Officials acknowledged that opening additional sand mines is necessary to meet demand for expressways and other major infrastructure projects. However, they stressed that construction progress must not come at the expense of environmental protection or public confidence.

The shortage of construction sand has already affected the Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang Expressway. Its three component projects require more than 16.6 million cubic meters of sand, but only about 10.8 million cubic meters have been delivered so far. Around 2.5 million cubic meters remain without a confirmed supply source, contributing to project delays.

By Tin Huy, Tuan Quang, Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong