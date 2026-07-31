Higher wages, pensions expected to spur consumption in Ho Chi Minh City

Higher wages and pensions and social benefits are expected to strengthen consumer spending in Ho Chi Minh City.

With a population of around 15 million and a workforce of 7.5 million, Ho Chi Minh City is expected to benefit significantly from recent adjustments to wages, pensions and social benefits, which are expected to strengthen household spending and support economic growth.

For Nguyen Thi Loan, a worker at San Fang Vietnam Company Limited in My Xuan A Industrial Park, every paycheck is carefully budgeted to cover rent, utilities, food, transportation and her child's education.

With monthly earnings of VND15 million to VND20 million (US$570–760), her family has little financial cushion for unexpected expenses. The planned 7.8 percent increase in the regional minimum wage, effective from early 2027, is therefore expected to ease some of the pressure.

The wage hike comes after Vietnam raised its statutory base salary from VND2.34 million to VND2.53 million (about US$96) per month for public-sector employees, members of the armed forces and other eligible groups. Pensions, social insurance benefits and monthly allowances have also been increased by 8 percent.

Workers shop at a market fair organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation. (Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong)

Economists say the higher incomes are expected to translate into stronger household spending, particularly among low- and middle-income earners, helping stimulate domestic demand.

Ho Chi Minh City's economy grew 8.55 percent in the first six months of 2026, with retail sales and consumer service revenue reaching more than VND967.5 trillion (around US$36.8 billion), up 13.2 percent year on year. As the city aims for double-digit growth, domestic consumption is expected to remain a key economic driver.

Tran Quang Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Economic and Management Research, said that higher wages help narrow the gap between incomes and the minimum cost of living.

Tran Thi Kim Oanh, Deputy Director of the Institute of Banking and Financial Technology at the University of Finance and Marketing, said that low- and middle-income earners typically spend most of their additional income, creating a rapid boost to aggregate demand. However, she noted that the positive impact would be sustainable only if inflation remains under control, productivity improves and social welfare continues to expand.

In the public sector, higher incomes are also expected to improve employee motivation and service quality.

Hoang Dinh Ke, Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Division in Tam Thang Ward, said that higher pay provides timely encouragement for public servants as workloads continue to increase at the grassroots level, ultimately improving the quality of public services.

Economists said higher wages should be matched by stronger productivity growth.

While rising labor costs may increase operating expenses for labor-intensive businesses, competitive pay can improve employee retention, reduce hiring and retraining costs, and incentivize workers to enhance their skills.

Ms. Tran Thi Kim Oanh said that Vietnam should accelerate the shift from seniority-based pay to performance-based compensation that reflects job responsibilities, capabilities and work results.

She also pointed to Conclusion No. 76-KL/TW, issued on July 28, 2026, which calls for restructuring the public workforce under Vietnam's two-tier local government model by evaluating officials based on job performance, output, processing efficiency and public satisfaction.

Linking compensation more closely to performance rather than qualifications or years of service would create stronger incentives for productivity and improve the quality of public administration, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City, where officials face growing demands in urban planning, land management, investment, digital transformation, education, healthcare and social welfare.

Le Van Son, a retiree from Quarter 11 in Phu Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, said higher pensions help improve retirees' quality of life. Higher pensions help strengthen the social safety net by enabling older people to maintain financial stability and gradually improve their quality of life. Pension increases also ease financial pressures on families and society. When retirees become more financially independent, they rely less on their children, contributing to greater stability within families and communities. To maximize the long-term effectiveness of the policy, pension increases should be accompanied by measures to ensure the sustainability of the social insurance fund, expand coverage and improve fund management. Enhancing healthcare services and long-term care for older people is also essential to reducing out-of-pocket expenses and improving their overall quality of life. Nguyen Thi My Linh, Vice Chairwoman of the Trade Union at Juki Vietnam Company Limited, Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, Ho Chi Minh City, says building harmonious and stable labor relations requires balancing the interests of employers and workers. Social welfare policies for workers have evolved from short-term assistance to more sustainable support, including the development of social housing, regular health checkups and emergency assistance programs. The adjustment of the regional minimum wage is an important measure that helps guarantee workers' minimum living standards, ease financial pressures and strengthen work motivation. The effectiveness of the policy, however, will depend on keeping inflation under control and ensuring businesses comply with labor regulations. When employers actively implement the policy and workers continue to improve their productivity and skills, the interests of both sides become more closely aligned, laying the foundation for harmonious, stable and progressive labor relations while enhancing business competitiveness and workers' living standards. Trinh Dinh Cuong, Director of Rong Viet Accounting, Tax and Financial Services Company Limited, says higher incomes are a boost for workers and economic growth. Higher incomes give employees greater incentive to stay with their employers, while businesses benefit from a more stable workforce and higher productivity. At the same time, stronger purchasing power stimulates consumer spending, creating momentum for production and business expansion. This forms a positive cycle that supports broader economic growth. At the same time, adjusting wage policies alongside social welfare measures reflects a balanced approach to promoting economic development while safeguarding social security. Such policies help strengthen public confidence and lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong