Foreign affairs must play pioneering role, provide sound advice and act promptly

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on August 1 called on the diplomatic sector to play a pioneering role, strengthen strategic research and forecasting, provide sound policy advice and take timely action.

Addressing the opening of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference in Hanoi, the Party and State leader requested to the nine-day conference to enable the entire foreign affairs system to clearly identify what has been accomplished, what remains behind schedule, and agree on priority tasks, coordination mechanisms and specific outcomes. According to him, the world is undergoing rapid and complex changes, but peace, cooperation and development remain common aspirations. The key is to identify opportunities early and turn them into tangible results rather than waiting for favourable conditions or responding only after situations arise.

To effectively implement the foreign policy adopted at the 14th National Party Congress, General Secretary and President To Lam urged the sector to renew its thinking and improve the quality of research, forecasting and strategic advice. Research should focus on developments with direct and long-term impacts on Vietnam’s security and development, including strategic adjustments by major powers, shifts in economic, technological and power centres, and changes in trade, finance, energy and water resources.

Emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, the digital economy, green transition, cybersecurity and data security must be studied early and thoroughly, he said, stressing that research should place greater emphasis on identifying opportunities and proposing concrete actions.

He also called for closer exchanges between research and performing units, between domestic agencies and overseas representative missions, as well as stronger engagement with experts, businesses and Vietnamese communities abroad.

Regarding diplomatic relations, he stressed that established and upgraded frameworks must be translated into action programmes and projects with measurable results. An upgraded relationship marks the beginning of a new chapter, not the completion of a task. Following each high-level visit, there must be an implementation plan, while each agreement must clearly define the lead agency, responsibilities, timeline and monitoring mechanism.

The effectiveness of foreign relations, he said, should not be measured by the frequency of contacts or the names of cooperation frameworks, but by whether they help consolidate peace, safeguard national interests, expand markets, generate projects, enhance technology and human resources, and deliver tangible benefits to the people.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the opening of the 33rd Diplomatic Conference in Hanoi on August 1, 2026. Photo: VNA

The Party General Secretary and State President called for deeper development-focused diplomacy, with practical effectiveness as the key measure. Priority should be given to mobilising resources for science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, the private sector and higher-quality foreign investment. Vietnam should selectively attract high-tech projects in semiconductors, AI, digital infrastructure, clean energy, biotechnology and modern agriculture, while linking investment with technology transfer, human resources training and greater participation by Vietnamese firms in global value chains.

The top leader emphasised that sci-tech diplomacy must become a regular task, with networks connecting research institutes, universities, businesses and experts to bring appropriate knowledge and technologies to Vietnam. Diplomacy should seek not only capital, but also knowledge, talent and effective practices. At the same time, he called for stronger and better work involving overseas Vietnamese, culture diplomacy, external information, consular affairs and citizen protection, emphasising that all external activities must ultimately serve national development and the people.

He also urged the sector to raise the effectiveness of multilateral diplomacy and implement comprehensive, coordinated and effective international integration. Preparations for Vietnam’s hosting of APEC Year 2027 must begin early, while implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 59 on international integration should be linked with institutional improvement and stronger domestic capacity.

The top leader placed particular emphasis on building a diplomatic workforce with strong political qualities, professional capacity and credibility. He urged improvements in recruitment, training, assessment and personnel deployment, while developing specialists with expertise in key geographical areas and emerging fields, and creating mechanisms to attract talent from both inside and outside the sector.

A good diplomat must first have firm political mettle and always take national interests as the compass for action, he said, stressing that every foreign affairs official must remember that behind them stand the Party, the country and the people.

He required the conference to produce concrete outcomes, including priority tasks, timelines and responsibilities for implementing foreign affairs and international integration resolutions; a review of delayed treaties, agreements, commitments and major projects; and a clear identification of key markets, projects, technologies, partners and human resources. Immediately after the event, its conclusions must be translated into plans, assigned to specific persons, with clear deadlines and regular reviews, he added.

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