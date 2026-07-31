33rd Diplomatic Conference charts new course for Vietnam’s diplomacy

Vietnam’s 33rd Diplomatic Conference and 22nd National Conference on Foreign Affairs will chart a new course for diplomacy, with a stronger focus on national development and global influence.

The 32nd Diplomatic Conference - (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will host two major events in Hanoi from August 1 to 7: the 33rd Diplomatic Conference and the 22nd National Conference on Foreign Affairs, under the theme “Promoting the pioneering role and fulfilling the key and regular tasks of Vietnam’s foreign affairs in the new era.”

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung said the conferences are of particular significance as the first major gatherings of the diplomatic sector in the era of national advancement and prosperity.

The Politburo’s Resolution No.06-NQ/TW on implementing the foreign policy set out at the 14th National Party Congress calls for a fundamental transformation in Vietnam’s diplomacy — from “protecting development space” to “creating national development capacity,” from “market integration” to “market creation,” and from “participating in the rules-based system” to “helping shape the rules.”

The third plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee also recently adopted a resolution on renewing the country’s development model, outlining responsibilities for all sectors and levels, including the diplomatic service.

Against this backdrop, the two conferences will serve as major forums for strategic orientation and help establish a new mindset for Vietnamese diplomacy amid profound shifts in the international landscape.

The agenda will feature emerging priorities, including science and technology diplomacy, diplomacy supporting businesses, and improving the effectiveness of Vietnamese representative missions abroad.

The ministries of National Defense, Public Security, and Foreign Affairs will also discuss institutionalizing coordination mechanisms to make defense, security, and diplomacy integral components of national competitiveness and drivers of development.

The 33rd Diplomatic Conference will open on the morning of August 1, with Party General Secretary and State President To Lam expected to attend and deliver a speech. The 22nd National Conference on Foreign Affairs will open on the afternoon of August 2. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung is expected to address the plenary session on August 4 on diplomacy serving national development in the new context.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Thuy Doan