Resident awarded PM’s certificate of merit for donating land

The People's Committee of Binh Phuoc Province yesterday presented the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s certificate of merit to a local resident who donated land for the construction of a road in the province.

At the inauguration ceremony of the new road, the Binh Phuoc Provincial People's Committee gave the Prime Minister's certificate of merit to Mr. Nguyen Huu Day in Phan Boi Chau Street in Tan Binh Commune who donated 7,000 square meters of land, including two houses, many architectural objects, plants on the land worth more than VND15 billion for the construction of Phan Boi Chau street.

On the occasion, the Dong Xoai City People's Committee also commended and rewarded 10 households that have greatly contributed to the project implementation.

In related news, the People's Committee of the Southern Province of Binh Phuoc’s Dong Xoai City held a ceremony to inaugurate Phan Boi Chau Street in Tan Binh Commune and launched the tree-planting movement on the occasion of the 133rd birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 - May 19, 2023).

The Phan Boi Chau Street project has a total investment cost of VND60 billion including VND40 billion contributed by local residents.