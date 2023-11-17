Resettlement task of Tham Luong Depot project to get solved completely this year

The tardiness in fulfilling the task of resettlement for concerned residents in the Tham Luong Depot project has caused severe inconvenience for them.



Accordingly, the people related to the Tham Luong Depot project reported that their land had been retrieved for many years. however, the resettlement has not been arranged yet, making their life unstable and troublesome.

The HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment responded that the People’s Committee of District 12, playing the role of the Project Compensation Council, is in charge of allocating new houses or land to all households eligible for resettlement in the projects carried out in the district.

Aware of this tardiness, the HCMC Natural Resources and Environment Department is urging the District 12 People’s Committee to complete this important task. It is expected that by the end of this year, the district will have resolved all cases entitled to resettlement or land exchange in the Tham Luong Depot construction project.

Statistics show that there are 100 land lots in the resettlement area for the above project, located in Tan Thoi Nhat Ward of District 12. Among them, 25 are for resettlement cases (20 have been delivered) and 75 are for 40 cases of land exchange (71 lots have been handed out for 37 cases).