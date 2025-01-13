Hang Ma Street in Hanoi undergoes a striking transformation during the Tet festivities, adorned in a vibrant display of red.

As the Lunar New Year of Snake approaches, shops on Hang Ma Street of Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem District are bustling with Tet decorations with many traditional handmade items.

A notable shift in consumer preferences has been observed this year, with a discernible preference for traditional, handmade decorations. These decorations exhibit a diverse range of designs and are available across a spectrum of price points and quality levels.

As an illustrative example, a crescent wall-mounted fan can be found in various materials, with paper fans ranging in price from VND200,000 to VND700,000 depending on size, while velvet-covered fans are available at a starting price of VND600,000.

Red dominates Hang Ma Street ahead of Tet festivities

To make the house more luxurious during the traditional Tet holiday, many people order velvet-covered decorations such as: wall-mounted fans, lanterns.

This year, prices for festive items are slightly lower compared to previous years, thanks to a growing trend among young people to craft decorations themselves. Alongside traditional favorites like plastic flower branches and lanterns, shopkeepers report that wall-mounted paper fans, garlic-shaped lanterns, bamboo-blind scrolls with parallel sentences, and colorful firecracker decorations are among the top sellers. These items are priced between VND200,000 and VND500,000.

Traditional handmade items have become a trend during this year's Tet holiday.

The trend of favoring handmade products has been prevailing with diverse decorative items on Hang Ma street, demonstrating the creativity of the makers and attracting a large number of customers to order according to their requests. Therefore, each shop on the street has products with their own styles.

Many decorative items with snake mascots for Tet 2025

Ngo Quang Luc, owner of a shop on Hang Ma Street, revealed that many of the velvet-covered decorative items in the shop are handcrafted by his family, mainly for use in hotels and restaurants. However, most customers opt for paper products due to their lower cost.

Many young people wear traditional ao dai to take photos on Tet holiday on Hang Ma Street.

By Ha Nguyen – Translated By Anh Quan