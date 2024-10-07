Local authorities overseeing these administrative units (AUs) must focus on ensuring the stability of residents' lives and activities as rearrangement of administrative organizations aims for city dwellers' benefits.

Rearrangement of administrative organizations aims for residents’ benefit

Local authorities overseeing these administrative units (AUs) must focus on ensuring the stability of residents' lives and activities, streamlining administrative processes, and improving communication between citizens and the government regarding the processing of documents for individuals, agencies, and organizations.

The arrangement of a large number of AUs in wards of Ho Chi Minh City is to implement the general policy of the Central Government. Therefore, local administrations which carry out rearrangement need to pay attention to stabilizing people's lives and activities, resolving administrative procedures and enhancing interaction between people and the government in converting documents for people, agencies and units.

The reorganization of administrative units significantly impacts the state's management and socio-economic development in Ho Chi Minh City and its localities. This can also cause anxiety among residents due to the initial disruptions to their daily lives.

65 year old Truong Tran Dat in Ward 10 of Ho Chi Minh City’s District 3 revealed that he has lived in the southern largest city for more than 30 years. He said that the government had notified the people about the ward merger a few months ago. Personally, he supports the ward merger to streamline the grassroots apparatus. However, he thinks it will be very difficult when some important documents have to be redone.

According to his opinion and many other dwellers in the ward, they hoped that the grassroots government will create the most favorable conditions for people to convert related documents quickly and promptly.

He proposed that if the house number changes, the documents must be changed. However, if the house number does not change, some documents, instead of being newly issued, may only need to be updated by opening parentheses to write the new ward 9, which will be simpler, or can be updated via the online system.

Similarly, a middle-age woman Nguyen Thi Le Nga in Ward 21 of Binh Thanh District expressed her support for the information that some wards in the district are subject to arrangement and merger. However, she is concerned about how the information on people's documents will be resolved when wards are merged. Ms. Nga hoped that the local government will support people in changing documents and support people in completing administrative procedures quickly and neatly.

In addressing public concerns, Head Tran Kim Yen of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Committee highlighted that the city will undergo administrative boundary arrangements and adjustments affecting up to 80 wards during the 2023-2030 period.

This will necessitate updates to the information documents of various organizations, individuals, and businesses. To mitigate potential disruptions to the daily lives and operations of residents and enterprises, it is essential for Ho Chi Minh City to approach this matter in a phased manner. This issue has also stirred the mind of Ngo Minh Chau, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Internal Affairs Committee who suggested that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee provide guidance to ensure transparency, avoid loss or damage when handing over documents and records. He also voiced the idea of data management software to unify and synchronize at the same time.

In his feedback on the above-mentioned matter, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee stated that the city will issue instructions for handling the transition of cases requiring record adjustments. These instructions will outline which record types state agencies must update themselves, as well as the support available to citizens when they come in to modify their information.

Converting documents will be carried out gratis, said Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan.

At the same time, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City will have instructions for handing over records, documents, personnel, and facilities between units when arranging and merging to ensure strict document storage.

During the inaugural meeting of the Steering Committee tasked with overseeing the reorganization of district and commune-level administrative units in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2023-2030 period, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chair of the Steering Committee emphasized the importance of minimizing any issues that may impact residents' lives during the implementation process. The southern largest city is committed to ensuring that the reorganization of administrative units leads to greater stability and improvement.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City leaders will work hard to address any challenges faced by citizens and businesses throughout this transition, providing guidance and support for the conversion of information, documents, and related administrative procedures.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan