Quang Tri: Thousands of students still unable to attend school after floods

At noon on October 31, the Quang Tri Department of Education and Training reported that thousands of students in low-lying areas of the province are still unable to attend school due to flooding.

People clear mud and clean the environment along the roads in Vinh Linh District as the floodwaters recede.

As of the morning of October 31, 1,040 students from several preschools in Trieu Phong District—including Trieu Giang, Trieu Thuong, Trieu Trung, Trieu Son, Trieu Tai, Trieu Phuoc, Trieu Dai, Trieu Do, Trieu Hoa, and Trieu Long—as well as Trieu Son Primary and Secondary School, were unable to attend classes. Local emergency response teams are working diligently with teachers to clear mud from classrooms as soon as the floodwaters recede. They are also cleaning school facilities and learning materials and rearranging desks and chairs to prepare for students' return after several days of closures due to the flooding.

In Hai Lang District, 16 out of 39 preschools, primary, and secondary schools remain closed, affecting 5,216 students.

Quang Tri police assist local schools in clearing the mud left behind as the floodwaters recede.

On the morning of October 31, the floodwaters in Tieu Lai and Quang Xa hamlets of Vinh Lam Commune, Vinh Linh District, had not fully receded. Additionally, Vinh Lam Kindergarten had not yet been disinfected after the flood to prevent disease, resulting in 100 students from the school still being absent.

On the same day, the Quang Tri Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue Command reported that the prolonged rains and floods since October 27 have inundated 2,555 homes in Dong Ha City and the districts of Vinh Linh, Trieu Phong, Hai Lang, and Quang Tri Town. Many houses have suffered damage, including roofs being blown off, and mud from both sides of the under-construction Van Ninh – Cam Lo Expressway has washed into homes, disrupting daily life and activities.

Coastal erosion along a 5-kilometer stretch in Tan Hai Hamlet, Gio Hai Commune, Gio Linh District, has caused the shoreline to recede by 15-20 meters, resulting in significant damage to thousands of hectares of crops and aquaculture areas.

Currently, hundreds of landslides and subsidence points caused by heavy rain and flooding along National Highways 15D and 9D, as well as provincial roads, have been largely addressed. Local authorities have proactively mobilized resources to repair localized damage and landslides on inter-commune roads, clearing soil and debris to ensure smooth traffic flow.

By Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan