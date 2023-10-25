Quang Ninh has two more special national relic sites

The Prime Minister on October 24 issued a decision accrediting the special national status of two more relic sites in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

The sites consist of the historical and cultural complex of the Van Don port in Van Don district and the architectural and artistic relic of the Tra Co communal house in Mong Cai City.

The Prime Minister has requested the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the authorities of the localities where the relics are located to manage them in accordance with the law on cultural heritage.

The Tra Co communal house is one of Vietnam’s significant historical, cultural, architectural, and artistic relics. It was designated as a national heritage site by the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Tourism (now the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism) in 1974. So far, no historical or scientific evidence has been found to confirm its precise age. Various theories have been proposed, with the earliest dating back to the 15th century. Based on the architectural features that have been preserved, it can be inferred that the communal house was constructed between the late 17th and early 18th century. The site embodies a rich history and cultural significance, representing the architectural and artistic values of the Red River Delta region and inheriting the artistic essence of a historical period. In 2014, the provincial People's Committee recognized Tra Co as one of the 15 tourist attractions in Mong Cai City, which also included the Tra Co church, Tra Co temple, Xuan Lan Pagoda, and Nam Tho Pagoda.

The Van Don port, meanwhile, was once a major trading port of Dai Viet (ancient Vietnam). Existing from the mid-12th century to the late 18th century in the coastal region that now belongs to Quang Ninh, the port served as a significant and vital trading center for Vietnam at that time. Myriad merchants and ships came here from across Asia and Europe to engage in the trade and exchange of goods.

Other special national relic sites in Quang Ninh include the sacred Buddhist land and historical site of Yen Tu in Uong Bi city and a memorial site dedicated to late President Ho Chi Minh on Co To island.

The Yen Tu relic site features many pagodas on Yen Tu Mountain. Here, King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong (1258-1308), the third king of the Tran dynasty, founded the Truc Lam Zen Buddhist sect.

On May 9, 1961, President Ho Chi Minh visited the Co To, the only destination he allowed to erect a statue of him when he was still alive. The memorial site was built in 1968, recognized as a national relic site in 1997, and received its latest accreditation in mid-January 2022.

In 2023, Quang Ninh – home to UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay – strives to become a "can't-miss" destination in Vietnam. It aims to attract 15 million visitors, 500,000 visitors higher than the figure in 2019 before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. During January – September, the locality hosted 13 million visitors, up more than 40 percent year-on-year.