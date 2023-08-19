Quang Ngai's photo exhibition shows Vietnam sovereignty over Truong Sa, Hoang Sa

A photo exhibition showing Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracels) and Truong Sa (Spratlys) opened at the central park of Quang Ngai City on August 19.

The display themed “ Hoang Sa, Truong Sa in the heart of Quang Ngai’speople” presents to viewers 110 photos, including 60 pictures taken by photographers Nguyen Dang Lam, Dinh Van Hong, and Le Hoang Yen who are members of the Quang Ngai Province’s Arts And Literature Association, 20 photos of the High Command of Navy Region 3 and the remainings of 30 provided by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education.

The exhibits reflect the daily life of naval soldiers and residents in Truong Sa, visits by delegations from the mainland to the locals on the island and troops stationed on the DK1 platform, training activities to protect the national sovereignty over seas and islands, prevention and control of floods and storms, search and rescue works.

The event which is co-organized by the High Command of Navy Region 3 and the Arts And Literature Association of the central coastal province of Quang Ngai aims to raise awareness of protecting Viet Nam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa among the public, especially young people. It will run until August 23.

Some images at the display: