Quang Ngai's photo exhibition shows Vietnam sovereignty over Truong Sa, Hoang Sa
SGGPO
A photo exhibition showing Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracels) and Truong Sa (Spratlys) opened at the central park of Quang Ngai City on August 19.
Naval soldiers, teachers and students attend the photo exhibition on Hoang Sa (Paracels) and Truong Sa (Spratlys). (Photo: SGGP)
The display themed “ Hoang Sa, Truong Sa in the heart of Quang Ngai’speople” presents to viewers 110 photos, including 60 pictures taken by photographers Nguyen Dang Lam, Dinh Van Hong, and Le Hoang Yen who are members of the Quang Ngai Province’s Arts And Literature Association, 20 photos of the High Command of Navy Region 3 and the remainings of 30 provided by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education.
The exhibits reflect the daily life of naval soldiers and residents in Truong Sa, visits by delegations from the mainland to the locals on the island and troops stationed on the DK1 platform, training activities to protect the national sovereignty over seas and islands, prevention and control of floods and storms, search and rescue works.
The event which is co-organized by the High Command of Navy Region 3 and the Arts And Literature Association of the central coastal province of Quang Ngai aims to raise awareness of protecting Viet Nam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa among the public, especially young people. It will run until August 23.
Some images at the display:
A singing performance by soldiers of the High Command of Navy Region 3 at the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition (Photo: SGGP)
Rear Admiral Nguyen Dang Tien, Political Commissar of the High Command of Navy Region 3 speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
The photo exhibition's organization board offers flowers to photographers and the High Command of Navy Region 3. (Photo: SGGP)
The High Command of Navy Region 3 offers certificates of merit to photographers. (Photo: SGGP)
Students learn about Hoang Sa (Paracels) and Truong Sa (Spratlys). (Photo: SGGP)