Quang Ngai’s boat race recognized as national Intangible cultural heritage

A traditional boat race in Tinh Long Commune in Quang Ngai City was recognized as a national Intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on February 22.

Traditional boat race on the Tra Khuc River in Tinh Long Commune in Quang Ngai City is recognized as a national Intangible cultural heritage. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism issued Decision No. 378/QD-BVHTTDL on February 21 to recognize the traditional boat race in Tinh Long Commune in Quang Ngai City as a national Intangible cultural heritage.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism requests the Chairpersons of the People's Committees of localities where cultural heritages have been added to the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list must state management in accordance with Cultural Heritage Law

The traditional boat racing festival in Tịnh Long Commune is held biennially, on the 5th and 6th days of the first month of the lunar calendar. The event aims to pray for good harvest good weather, peace, prosperity, and happiness.

The competition has four teams of 16 athletes each, representing the villages in the commune and symbolizing “Tu Linh”, four mythical creatures in Vietnamese culture including Dragon, Unicorn, Turtle, and Phoenix.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh

