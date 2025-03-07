Quang Ngai women innovate with local agricultural products

By leveraging locally available agricultural products, many are embracing science and technology to enhance value, develop local economy, and create new opportunities for their communities.

Preserving the Tra River goby fish specialty

Thuong Thi Binh Uyen, a 33-year-old entrepreneur from An Phu Hamlet, Hanh Thuan Commune, Nghia Hanh District, Quang Ngai Province, has successfully built a business by diversifying products made from the renowned Tra River goby fish. Her creations include goby fish crackers, crispy rice with goby fish, caramelized goby fish, and fried rice with goby sauce.

Uyen develops products from the Tra River goby fish specialty.

At her production facility, the rich aroma of goby fish fills the air as Uyen carefully stirs a fresh batch of caramelized fish. "The Tra Khuc River is home to a goby fish species unique to Quang Ngai, a delicacy that has been cherished for generations. "Traditionally, these fish are caught, cleaned, and slow-cooked with fish sauce, sugar, chili, and black pepper until the liquid fully reduces, leaving a rich, glossy glaze—a dish known as caramelized goby fish," she explains.

Caramelized goby fish

Determined to innovate while preserving local flavors, Uyen experimented with new recipes. "I came up with the idea of combining goby fish and rice to create goby fish crispy rice, but it took many failed attempts to perfect the texture and prevent it from falling apart. Instead of simply braising the fish and sprinkling it on top, I ground it into a fine paste and spread it evenly over the crispy rice. I then dried it at a high temperature to ensure the mixture bonded well, creating a perfect blend of crispy rice and goby fish," she said. Building on this success, she later introduced goby fish crackers made from wheat flour, goby fish, and spices.

Uyen’s products earned a three-star OCOP rating in 2023 and were recognized as outstanding rural industrial products for the Central and Central Highlands regions in 2024. She also won third place in the national "Startup Idea and Project Competition" in 2023, organized by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and Vietnam Youth Federation, as well as third place in Quang Ngai’s fifth Innovation Startup Competition in 2024, hosted by the Department of Science and Technology.

On average, she sells around 1,000 products each month, generating a net profit of approximately VND100 million per year.

"As a woman, starting a business comes with many challenges—balancing family, children, and social responsibilities while dedicating time to researching and developing unique products from Quang Ngai’s specialties. Once the products were created, I had to navigate the market, personally reaching out to retailers to form partnerships. Though the journey is demanding, I believe I am inspiring other women to embrace entrepreneurship and harness local resources," Uyen shares.

A new path for Nghia Hiep flower village

With a vision to create new opportunities for her hometown’s flower village, Tran Thi Thanh Ha, 34, residing in Nghia Hiep Commune, Tu Nghia District, Quang Ngai Province, transitioned from growing traditional chrysanthemums to cultivating Chrysanthemum indicum L. (known as cuc chi or kim cuc) and started a business producing chrysanthemum tea—a delicacy once reserved for royalty.

Ms. Tran Thi Thanh Ha starts a business producing royal chrysanthemum tea.

Nghia Hiep is renowned for its chrysanthemum cultivation, with 500 households growing the flowers, generating an annual income of VND90 million per household. However, chrysanthemums were only cultivated for the Tet season, leaving the land unused for the rest of the year. Seeking a solution to increase income and turn chrysanthemums into a sustainable livelihood, Ha and her father, Tran Quang Trung—who has over 30 years of experience in chrysanthemum farming—traveled to Hung Yen to source Chrysanthemum indicum seedlings, investing over VND20 million in five bundles of starter plants.

In July 2023, Trung began a pilot cultivation while also preparing for the Tet flower crop. By November, the flowers had bloomed, but the plants were small, yielding a low harvest that did not meet the quality standards for tea production. Undeterred, Trung applied traditional Nghia Hiep flower-growing techniques, cutting the tops of the plants and using a propagation method where trimmed stems were rooted in sand with an automated irrigation system. This approach resulted in an 80-90 percent survival rate, ensuring a stable supply of Chrysanthemum indicum seedlings.

"The Chrysanthemum indicum variety is highly resistant to fungi and pests, thrives in well-drained highland soil, and can withstand heavy rainfall without waterlogging. It grows alongside the Tet flower crop and is harvested at the end of the year," Trung explained.

In 2024, Nghia Hiep cultivated Chrysanthemum indicum for the first time, covering roughly 1,000 square meters, yielding 2 tons of fresh flowers, which were then freeze-dried into 200 kg of dried tea. Ha shared, "Even though this was our first harvest, the quality was excellent. The yield exceeded expectations—I had to hire extra workers to harvest flowers continuously for 15 days. We use freeze-drying technology to preserve the flowers, allowing them to retain their original shape, aroma, and nutritional value when brewed."

Currently, Ha offers three product lines: freeze-dried chrysanthemum tea, chrysanthemum tea bags, and blended tea featuring Chrysanthemum indicum combined with goji berries, red dates, licorice, and dried longan fruit, priced between VND80,000 and VND120,000 per package. "Starting a business for the first time has been challenging, especially in finding distribution channels. Right now, I’m selling to coffee shops and acquaintances. Once the business stabilizes, I plan to expand cultivation and encourage other farmers in Nghia Hiep to join in growing this premium variety," she said.

Ms. Tran Thi Thanh Ha confidently starts a business with a newly-grown Chrysanthemum indicum variety in Nghia Hiep flower village.

Mr. Pham Van Tan, Vice Chairman of the Nghia Hiep Commune People's Committee, acknowledged Ha’s success: "Her Chrysanthemum indicum tea project has taken off, opening a new path for local flower growers. Over the past 50 years, farmers here have relied on sourcing flower seedlings from Da Lat, but now, they have developed the ability to cultivate and supply their own high-quality seedlings."

He added that in 2024, Nghia Hiep flower village received a 3-star OCOP certification for its "Hoa Nghia Hiep (Nghia Hiep Flower)" brand. Moving forward, the commune aims to establish a stable chrysanthemum seedling production area, strengthen brand promotion, integrate modern agricultural techniques, and expand Chrysanthemum indicum cultivation for tea production. Plans are also underway to collaborate with travel companies to launch tours, attracting visitors to the flower village and boosting local incomes.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thuy Doan