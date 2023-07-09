Quang Ngai to build construction plan for Ly Son Airport

Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central coastal province of Quang Ngai delegated the provincial Transport Department to coordinate with relevant units to discuss the construction plan of Ly Son Airport.

Under the direction of the province’s Chairman Dang Van Minh, the locality’s departments and units will implement the Prime Minister’s decision on approving the master plan for the development of the national airport system in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Accordingly, the province will carefully assess and consider the demand, conditions, and possibilities of construction of the airport and relevant impacts, the mobilization of social capital to invest in an airport in the form of a public-private partnership (PPP); and submit the report to the Ministry of Transport and the Prime Minister for a decision on addition of planning and construction investment implementation when all conditions are all established.

The Department of Transport of Quang Ngai Province will cooperate with relevant units and agencies to carry out state management of the air traffic in accordance with the law and land fund; check, adjust, and build the planning of relevant projects to ensure consistency and synchronization with the master plan on development of the airport system.