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Hundreds of people work overnight to fight coastal forest fire in Quang Tri

SGGPO

Hundreds of residents, together with local authorities and functional forces, worked through the night to build firebreaks and extinguish flare-ups of forest fires that reignited along coastal areas.

Firefighting teams remained deployed at the scene in Trieu Co and Vinh Dinh communes in Quang Tri Province, continuing efforts to fully extinguish smoldering hotspots, assess damage, and investigate the cause of the blaze on the morning of June 24.

Local authorities in Trieu Co reported that by 6 p.m. on June 23, the coastal forest fire had been largely brought under control. However, prolonged heat, dense vegetation, and strong winds repeatedly caused flames to reignite in several locations even after initial containment.

Throughout the night of June 23, hundreds of people took rotating shifts to maintain fire lines, clear vegetation to create firebreaks, suppress small hotspots, and prevent the fire from spreading further. Officials said the blaze has now been largely contained, with the risk of renewed outbreaks significantly reduced.

Fires broke out in coastal forest areas across Vinh Dinh and Trieu Co communes at around 11 a.m. on June 23. Local authorities rapidly mobilized emergency responders and residents to carry out firefighting operations. However, strong southwesterly winds combined with thick forest floor fuel made containment efforts extremely challenging.

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Efforts to contain coastal forest fires in Quang Tri Province

The fire in Vinh Dinh Commune had been brought under control by 4:30 p.m. on June 23.

Mr. Le Van Bao, Vice Chairman of the Quang Tri provincial People’s Committee, directly supervised the firefighting response, instructing local forces to clearly assign responsibilities among participating units and maintain 24-hour standby arrangements to prevent any recurrence of the blaze.

By Van Thang, Ha Thuong – Translated by Thuy Doan

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Quang Tri Province forest fires firefighting

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