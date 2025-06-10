Qualcomm launches new AI R&D center in Vietnam

The new center, staffed by a team of scientists, researchers, and AI specialists working in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, forms part of Qualcomm’s global AI research group.

At the launch ceremony of the new Qualcomm AI R&D center in Vietnam on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

The US-based tech giant Qualcomm officially inaugurated a new artificial intelligence research and development (AI R&D) center in Vietnam on June 10.

The new center, staffed by a team of scientists, researchers, and AI specialists working in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, forms part of Qualcomm’s global AI research group. It is set to play a key role in developing cutting-edge generative AI and agentic AI solutions, with applications spanning smartphones, personal computers, extended reality (XR), automotive technology, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh described the launch of the AI R&D center as a significant step forward in technology cooperation between Vietnam and the US in a field of mutual interest. He said the establishment reflected Qualcomm’s confidence in the potential and capabilities of the Vietnamese IT workforce while serving as a testament to the deepening comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

The official expressed his belief that the center would enhance Vietnam’s AI research capabilities, contribute to the training and development of local and international AI experts and engineers, and promote the country’s sustainable socio-economic development.

According to Thieu Phuong Nam, Country Director of Qualcomm Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, Qualcomm’s activities in Vietnam align with the country’s national strategies on AI, semiconductors, and digital transformation, with a focus on technology transfer, ecosystem development, and capacity building.

By combining Vietnam’s talent with Qualcomm’s global scale and expertise, the company hopes to accelerate the development of advanced, energy-efficient AI solutions for diverse applications while reinforcing Vietnam’s role in the global innovation value chain, Nam said.

Qualcomm currently operates two representative offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, alongside its first R&D Center in Southeast Asia, launched in Hanoi in 2020. The company is also known for the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge, an annual initiative that supports and nurtures local tech startups through financial, technical, business, and intellectual property assistance.

Under Resolution 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation issued by the Politburo on December 22, 2024, Vietnam aims to rank among the top three countries in Southeast Asia for AI research and development by 2030. Toward such ambition, Vietnam, its strategic location, attractive policies, and rich resources, is increasingly drawing investment from leading global tech firms.

