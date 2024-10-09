Publishing houses keenly focused on leading digital transformation

Publishing houses are keenly focused on leading digital transformation which is a response to changes in the habits of consumers and the growing popularity of mobile devices.

Publishing houses keenly focus on leading digital transformation

To mark the 72nd anniversary of the Vietnamese Publishing, Printing, and Book Distribution Industry and in alignment with National Digital Transformation Day, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications yesterday hosted a seminar on ‘Digital Transformation’.

Nationwide, there are 57 publishing houses managed by various agencies. Ho Chi Minh City is the home of two publishing houses affiliated with the City Party Committee and People's Committee, 28 branches of publishing houses, four representative offices of foreign publishers, and four university publishing houses.

Of the 57 publishing houses, over 20 have been so far licensed to publish and distribute e-books. Amongst them, many are located in the southern metropolis. This highlights the growing interest in digital transformation among publishers.

In fact, the market has seen that digital transformation offers opportunities to expand reach, enhance interaction with readers, authors, and translators, and improve operational efficiency and management.

By Ho Son - Translated by Anh Quan