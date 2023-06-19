Provincial-level committees urged to play active role in anti-corruption fight

Provincial-level Steering Committees on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena have to take drastic actions in combating corruption in their locality without relying on higher-level agencies.

The statement was made by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong while addressing a conference in Hanoi on June 19.

The conference, held by the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena, reviewed the one-year operation of the provincial-level committees.

The Party chief, who is also head of the central steering committee, stressed the important role of the committees, which were established by Standing Boards of municipal and provincial Party Committees and tasked with instructing and monitoring the combat in localities.

The committees and all-level Party Committees should carry forward their sense of responsibility, he said, urging greater efforts in building and rectifying the Party and the political system, and preventing and driving back degradations in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle, and the phenomena of “self-evolution” and “self-transformation”.

Trong also asked all-level Party organizations and Committees to strengthen their combat capacity, and leaders of the Party organizations and Committees, as well as agencies, organizations, and localities, to set examples in the fight.

He suggested the committees identify sectors and areas vulnerable to corruption and focus their leadership on the anti-corruption fight in those areas while raising the efficiency of self-inspections. "If any agency or locality failed to detect corruption and negative phenomena during self-inspection, the heads of that agency or locality as well as its Party committee must bear responsibility and be subject to severe punishment," he said.

He required that attention be paid to building a culture of integrity and no corruption among officials, Party members, public servants, State employees, and people. The higher position an official holds, the better example he should set, the Party leader said.

He also emphasized the need to quickly detect and promptly handle bottlenecks and issues of public concern in order to create greater changes for the better in the anti-corruption fight in localities.

To that end, inspections, supervisions, and the settlement of complaints and denunciations must be stepped up, he said, noting that disciplinary measures by the Party, the State, and other disciplinary measures must be imposed concertedly.

The Party General Secretary urged accelerating the investigation and prosecution of major cases under the management of the central and provincial steering committees on prevention and control of corruption, singling out the cases related to Viet A, AIC, FLC, and Van Thinh Phat companies, Vietnam Register and those involved officials at different levels.

At the same time, he underlined the Party's strategic and essential policy on respecting and bringing into play the right to mastery of the people.

He highlighted the role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organizations, press agencies, and people in the combat, as well as the efficiency of supervision by all-level People’s Councils.

Trong suggested the provincial-level committees set up hotlines or take other suitable methods to receive public feedback on the work.

It is a must to build personnel with firm mettle and pure morality, and complete regulations to effectively prevent unhealthy interference in the operation of anti-corruption agencies, he said, stressing the need to fight corruption and negative phenomena right in anti-corruption agencies.