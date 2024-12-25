Project approved to promote bio-industry for environmental protection

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha signed a decision on December 24 to approve a project on developing the biological industry in environmental protection by 2030.

The project’s overarching goal is to develop the biological industry in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner to control and improve the environmental quality, efficiently use natural resources, and better the capacity of researching, applying, and mastering the region and the world's biotechnologies in the field of environmental protection.

The project outlines specific goals, including researching and developing biotechnologies in environmental protection to master core technologies and advanced biotechnologies; promoting the establishment of enterprises with industrial-scale production of biological products for waste treatment, and production line of biological products for environmental protection, targeting at least a 10% increase in such businesses; developing human resources and laboratory infrastructure; perfecting the legal framework and a national database on biotechnology and bio-industry.

To achieve these objectives, attention will be paid to developing science and technology to support the development of bio-industry. Besides, resources will be boosted to facilitate biotechnology and bio-industry in environmental protection, while legal documents, mechanisms, and policies built and fine-tuned to encourage this industry's development. International cooperation in biotechnology for environmental protection, as well as communications to raise public awareness of bio-industry in environmental protection will also be fostered.

A waste treatment model using microbiological technology without causing environmental pollution in Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

For the task of developing science and technology to facilitate bio-industry development, the project focuses on researching and applying biotechnology and equipment for treating waste of agro-forestry-aquatic product manufacturing and processing, along with medical, industrial and household waste treatment products.

Under the project, businesses will be helped to acquire and master advanced technologies and equipment from developed countries to serve industrial-scale waste treatment.

Vietnamplus