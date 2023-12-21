Professionalism, humanity, modernity needed for the press in 2024

Head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia on December 21 requested the press to promote gained achievements and well address challenges to meet requirements of professionalism, humanity, and modernity.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the national press conference to review work in 2023 and put forward tasks for the following year, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia acknowledged the results and achievements of press agencies and journalists nationwide this year.

He requested them to focus on speeding up the improvement of legal institutions on the press, including amending and supplementing the 2016 Press Law and completing a master plan on national press development and management to 2025 to create conditions for the press to develop healthily and in the right direction.

It is necessary to strengthen discipline in complying with formation directions and orientations, and in correcting and handling violations of laws and professional ethics.

In 2024, priority should be given to thoroughly handling any violations by press agencies and journalists to create positive changes worthy of public trust, Nghia stressed.

Collectives with outstanding achievements in the press work in 2023 receive certificates of merit of the Commission for Information and Education (Photo: VNA)

In the context of the strong development of science and technology, new media platforms, and social media, the press, more than ever, must create a positive, mainstream, and widely spreading information flow leading and orienting public opinion about good things in society, thus making an important contribution to building an advanced Vietnamese culture rich in national identity, and building systems of national values, cultural values and family values and standards of Vietnamese people in a new era, he added.

Addressing the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said that in 2023, the press has done much better than last year in carrying out political tasks.

Press agencies should continue to arrange their agencies in accordance with the Press Digital Transformation Strategy to 2025, Quang stated, requiring each journalist to continue being a kind-hearted person to have decent products.

At the conference, participants discussed issues of common concern in journalism work as well as current journalism and media situations; while identifying trends and challenges, as well as fundamental and comprehensive tasks and solutions for 2024 and in the coming period.

Thirty-three collectives with outstanding achievements in the press work in 2023 received certificates of merit from the Commission for Information and Education.

Vietnamplus