Ho Chi Minh City

Problems in occupational safety, hygiene management proposed to be solved

SGGP

The HCMC People’s Committee has submitted a report on the implementation of the National Program on Occupational Safety and Health for the 2021-2023 period in the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs.

According to analytics, occupational accidents mainly occur in civil construction projects. Construction activities do not fully comply with regulations on occupational safety and health.

The HCMC People's Committee stated that compliance with regulations on occupational safety and hygiene at businesses, production facilities, and civil construction projects in the city has not yet been performed. From 2018 to 2022, occupational diseases increased by 34.5 percent from 12.9 percent of previous.

According to the People's Committee of the city, training and raising knowledge about occupational safety and health have not yet received adequate attention from employers, leading to the highest increase of 70 percent in accidents in the construction industry.

The municipal People's Committee proposed the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs research and promulgate regulations that are appropriate to the current social situation, promote the mobilization of social resources in occupational safety and hygiene training, solve inadequacies in state management, support financial assistance in occupational safety and hygiene training, and give a lower percent of contribution to the occupational accident and disease insurance fund to enterprises.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

occupational safety and hygiene regulations on occupational safety and health National Program on Occupational Safety and Health civil construction projects accidents in the construction industry

