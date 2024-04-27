Thu Duc City’s anti-flooding projects reach finish line after repeated delays

Two construction projects of the drainage system on Vo Van Ngan Street and along the railway tracks in Linh Dong Ward, Thu Duc City were inaugurated this morning after repeated delays.

At the inauguration ceremony

Attending and speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Mai Huu Quyet said that the construction project of drainage system on Vo Van Ngan Street started works at the end of 2020 and was expected to be completed in 17 months. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and various limitations from the former construction unit, the project was behind schedule.

Up to now, the construction projects of the drainage system on Vo Van Ngan Street and along the railway tracks in Linh Dong Ward have completed the work items, meeting the investment target of ensuring convenient traffic and solving the drainage situation in the area, notably a section from Dang Van Bi Street to the roundabout of Thu Duc Market.

The synchronized completion of the two drainage systems will significantly improve the flooding in the area of Thu Duc Market.

Thu Duc City sets to implement the Thu Duc dam renovation project to solve the drainage situation, prevent inundation and improve the environment of Thu Duc City in the upcoming time.

Apart from Ring Road No.3, Thu Duc City will make efforts to start works on Ring Road No.2, intersections of My Thuy, An Phu, Tang Long Bridge, My Thuy Bridge and so on this year to complete the projects ahead of the schedule, thereby strongly changing the urban aspects of Thu Duc City.

Together with the two anti-flooding works above, Thu Duc City sets to start works on eight projects improving the streets and alleys in the wards. In addition, in June 2024, the city is going to start construction of 60 projects upgrading alleys to improve residents' lives and ensure smooth traffic in the area.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc speaks at the inauguration ceremony.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc requested Thu Duc City to continue to promote achieved results and conduct various solutions to meet the disbursement schedule of public investment funds as well as creat a driving force for the development of transportation infrastructure projects across the city.

The 2.5-kilometer long drainage project along Vo Van Ngan Street was built in areas of Binh Tho, Truong Tho, Linh Chieu, and Linh Tay wards which has a total investment capital of more than VND248 billion (US$9.8 million).

The drainage system along the railway track in Linh Dong Ward, Thu Duc City has been completed and is under surface restoration.



Meanwhile, the 2-kilometer-long project of upgrading the drainage system along the railway track in Linh Dong Ward has a total investment of approximately VND154 billion (US$6 million).

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong