Prime Minister urges immediate response to Typhoon No.3

On September 3, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed and issued Directive No. 86/CD-TTg, directing ministries, sectors, and localities to urgently implement measures in response to Typhoon No.3 of 2024.

Location and direction of Typhoon Yagi

Earlier that morning, Typhoon No.3, named Yagi, crossed Luzon Island in the Philippines and entered the Northeastern part of the East Sea, becoming the third typhoon to form in the East Sea in 2024. The strongest winds near the storm's center reached level 8, with gusts up to level 12.

Forecasts indicate that Typhoon Yagi will continue to strengthen, with winds at sea potentially reaching level 13, with gusts up to level 16 in the coming days. The typhoon is expected to move rapidly towards Hainan Island in China and the Gulf of Tonkin, with an extremely high likelihood of directly impacting the Northern region and North Central Coast of Vietnam.

The typhoon is forecasted to be extremely strong. To proactively address the typhoon and its associated flooding, the Prime Minister has instructed ministers and Chairpersons of People's Committees in affected areas to closely monitor weather forecasts and the evolving situation. They must promptly issue directives and implement response measures based on the "four-on-the-spot" principle, ensuring preparedness to protect lives and minimize property damage.

The typhoon is expected to affect provinces and cities from Quang Ninh and Hai Phong to Quang Nam and Quang Ngai, as well as the Northern mountainous region, including Lang Son, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Thai Nguyen, Ha Giang, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, and Hoa Binh.

Tuyen Quang Reservoir's bottom spillway gate opened on September 3 At noon on September 3, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development issued a directive instructing the Director of Tuyen Quang Hydropower Company to open one bottom spillway gate at 2 p.m. the same day. Tuyen Quang Hydropower Plant The directive was issued after the reservoir’s upstream water level reached 117.49 meters at 8 a.m. on September 3, with an inflow rate of 827 cubic meters per second. The decision to open the bottom spillway gate follows the operational procedures for reservoirs in the Red River basin and is intended to ensure the safety of the structure. In conjunction with this directive, the MARD also sent an urgent notice to the People's Committees of Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc provinces, and Hanoi City, advising them to implement response measures in line with the reservoir operation procedures and to ensure safety for the structure and riverbank activities.

By Phan Thao, Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan