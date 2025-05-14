Prime Minister orders nationwide crackdown on smuggling, trade fraud

The Ministry of Public Security will coordinate with other ministries and localities to launch the crackdown, which will run nationwide from May 15 to June 15.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the working session with ministries, central agencies, and relevant units on smuggling, trade fraud. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh instructed a special task force be formed and a month-long nationwide crackdown launched to fight smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeits, low-quality goods, those with unverified origin, and intellectual property-infringing products.

At a working session with ministries, central agencies, and relevant units on May 14, the PM noted that counterfeit production and distribution, smuggling, and origin fraud remain prevalent and complex across sectors. These issues, he warned, are affecting public safety, socio-economic development, consumer health and confidence, and the country’s international image.

Pointing to several causes such as authorities' weak leadership, lax management, outdated regulations, and overlapping functions of agencies, he called for resolute measures to deter and eliminate violations relating to smuggling, fake goods, and intellectual property infringement so as to protect consumer rights, ensure fair business practices, sustain macroeconomic stability, promote national development, and guarantee social order.

The PM underscored that this is an important task of the whole political system which also requires the entire people's engagement. He demanded relentless efforts, with public health, rights, and interests put above all, helping enhance national competitiveness, strengthen the economy’s self-reliance, and step up the country's integration into the world.

The crackdown must be aligned with the ongoing restructuring of the political system to ensure efficiency, PM Pham Minh Chinh said, directing ministries, agencies, and local governments to focus on institutional perfection, law enforcement, violation settlement, and timely commendation of individuals and collectives with good performance.

He requested a special task force be formed immediately under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, head of the National Steering Committee for fighting smuggling, trade fraud, and counterfeits (Steering Committee 389). Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security will coordinate with other ministries and localities to launch the crackdown, which will run nationwide from May 15 to June 15.

Local authorities are instructed to establish their own task forces and coordinate with the central task force for greater impact.

The PM also asked ministries and sectors to review and fine-tune legal frameworks to eliminate loopholes in anti-smuggling and anti-counterfeit regulations. Draft amendments should be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval at the coming session.

At the meeting, the Government leader also assigned specific tasks to each ministry, along with localities and relevant agencies.

Vietnamplus